Notable Friday Option Activity: DOCU, BMRN, BHVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 11,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 9,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 907,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 4,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

