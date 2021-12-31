Notable Friday Option Activity: DNUT, CRM, BBIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total of 7,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 725,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,600 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 26,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 27,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,300 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

