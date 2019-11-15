Notable Friday Option Activity: DLTR, BURL, HXL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 6,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) options are showing a volume of 2,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of HXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of HXL. Below is a chart showing HXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, BURL options, or HXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

