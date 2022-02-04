Notable Friday Option Activity: DLR, CBOE, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 16,100 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.4% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,700 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,394 contracts, representing approximately 439,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 565,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 7,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, CBOE options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

