Notable Friday Option Activity: DISCA, AA, CODX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discovery Inc - Series A (Symbol: DISCA), where a total of 66,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,100 underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 39,608 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Co-Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: CODX) saw options trading volume of 5,647 contracts, representing approximately 564,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of CODX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of CODX. Below is a chart showing CODX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISCA options, AA options, or CODX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

