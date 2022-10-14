Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, ENPH, MCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 66,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 25,778 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,452 contracts, representing approximately 445,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ENPH options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

