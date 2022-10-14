Markets
DIS

Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, ENPH, MCK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 66,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 25,778 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,452 contracts, representing approximately 445,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ENPH options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISENPHMCK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular