Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, CI, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 245,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 14,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 27,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 12,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 48,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 17,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, CI options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

