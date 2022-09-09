Notable Friday Option Activity: DICE, FSLR, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE), where a total of 3,393 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 339,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.5% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 309,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 32,697 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 107.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 199,435 contracts, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 55,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DICE options, FSLR options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.