Notable Friday Option Activity: DICE, FSLR, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE), where a total of 3,393 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 339,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.5% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 309,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 32,697 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 107.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 199,435 contracts, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 55,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DICE options, FSLR options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.