Notable Friday Option Activity: DHR, ISRG, VRSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total of 148,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 647% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 52,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 6,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 4,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

