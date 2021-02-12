Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, UNP, HD

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 16,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 15,066 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,109 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

