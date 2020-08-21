Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, FB, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 43,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 252,625 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 43,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options, FB options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

