Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 8,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 15,272 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 102,915 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

