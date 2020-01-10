Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: DERM, MDLA, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dermira Inc (Symbol: DERM), where a total of 13,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of DERM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of DERM. Below is a chart showing DERM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Medallia Inc (Symbol: MDLA) saw options trading volume of 7,571 contracts, representing approximately 757,100 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of MDLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,900 underlying shares of MDLA. Below is a chart showing MDLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 1,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

