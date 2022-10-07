Notable Friday Option Activity: DELL, MRVL, PLUG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 13,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 42,768 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 65,632 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,100 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, MRVL options, or PLUG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

