Notable Friday Option Activity: DECK, TRUP, ORMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 6,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.1% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 7,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ORMP) saw options trading volume of 4,725 contracts, representing approximately 472,500 underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of ORMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,600 underlying shares of ORMP. Below is a chart showing ORMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, TRUP options, or ORMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

