Notable Friday Option Activity: DE, COUP, IMMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 12,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 7,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) saw options trading volume of 7,368 contracts, representing approximately 736,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, COUP options, or IMMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

