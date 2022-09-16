Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: DDOG, C, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 17,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 72,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 6,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,200 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

