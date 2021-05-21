Notable Friday Option Activity: DDD, NAT, BKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 50,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 6,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 13,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,300 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 2,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 264,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

