Notable Friday Option Activity: DCOM, ETSY, KR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), where a total of 1,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.4% of DCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 100,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of DCOM. Below is a chart showing DCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 25,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 69,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.1% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DCOM options, ETSY options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

