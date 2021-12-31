Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, UNM, H

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 9,392 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 939,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 8,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 3,709 contracts, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, UNM options, or H options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

