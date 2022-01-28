Notable Friday Option Activity: CWH, SC, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 9,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC) saw options trading volume of 1,391 contracts, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SC. Below is a chart showing SC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 26,495 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWH options, SC options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.