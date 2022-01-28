Notable Friday Option Activity: CWH, SC, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 9,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC) saw options trading volume of 1,391 contracts, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of SC. Below is a chart showing SC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 26,495 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

