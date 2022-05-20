Notable Friday Option Activity: CWH, PACB, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 9,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 959,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) options are showing a volume of 41,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 15,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 74,221 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 5,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, PACB options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

