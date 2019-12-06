Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, PBI, CASY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 25,050 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) saw options trading volume of 9,389 contracts, representing approximately 938,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of PBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,200 underlying shares of PBI. Below is a chart showing PBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) options are showing a volume of 1,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

