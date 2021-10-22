Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, UA, HCA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 32,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 8,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) options are showing a volume of 13,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,700 underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 8,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, UA options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

