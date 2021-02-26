Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, SNPS, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 29,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 3,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

