Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, NRG, IDXX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 27,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 10,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,500 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 2,642 contracts, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, NRG options, or IDXX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
