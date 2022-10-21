Notable Friday Option Activity: CSTM, ENPH, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total volume of 6,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 697,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 27,993 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 6,423 contracts, representing approximately 642,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, ENPH options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

