Notable Friday Option Activity: CSTM, ENPH, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total volume of 6,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 697,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 27,993 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 6,423 contracts, representing approximately 642,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, ENPH options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.