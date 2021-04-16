Notable Friday Option Activity: CSCO, FR, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 119,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) options are showing a volume of 4,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

