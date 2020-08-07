Notable Friday Option Activity: CSCO, ARWR, APPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 86,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 6,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,400 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) options are showing a volume of 4,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 2,964 contracts, representing approximately 296,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

