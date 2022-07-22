Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, TGH, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 15,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 1,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,141 contracts, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, TGH options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.