Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, GDYN, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 44,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN) options are showing a volume of 6,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of GDYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 667,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of GDYN. Below is a chart showing GDYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 20,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, GDYN options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
