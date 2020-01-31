Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CRUS, AAN, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total of 6,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 610,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.3% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 751,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN) saw options trading volume of 4,237 contracts, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 16,462 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

