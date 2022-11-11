Notable Friday Option Activity: CROX, MTTR, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 10,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 15,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 8,636 contracts, representing approximately 863,600 underlying shares or approximately 46% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

