Notable Friday Option Activity: CRMT, MSTR, PRU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT), where a total of 1,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 303% of CRMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of CRMT. Below is a chart showing CRMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 14,256 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 266.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 37,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 245.2% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRMT options, MSTR options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

