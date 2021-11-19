Markets
CRMT

Notable Friday Option Activity: CRMT, MSTR, PRU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT), where a total of 1,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 303% of CRMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of CRMT. Below is a chart showing CRMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 14,256 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 266.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 37,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 245.2% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRMT options, MSTR options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRMT MSTR PRU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular