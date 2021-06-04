Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, LRCX, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 42,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 28,898 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 3,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

