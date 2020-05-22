Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, DLTR, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 28,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 4,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 9,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 12,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

