Notable Friday Option Activity: CPS, SIVB, MKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS), where a total volume of 2,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 2,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) options are showing a volume of 2,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 258,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of MKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of MKTX. Below is a chart showing MKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPS options, SIVB options, or MKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
