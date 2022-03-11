Notable Friday Option Activity: COUP, PTON, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total of 8,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 848,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 70,825 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,600 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 150,647 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50.50 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 8,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,600 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50.50 strike highlighted in orange:
