Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, VVNT, MYL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 19,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Vivint Smart Home Inc (Symbol: VVNT) saw options trading volume of 2,974 contracts, representing approximately 297,400 underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of VVNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of VVNT. Below is a chart showing VVNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) options are showing a volume of 42,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 20,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

