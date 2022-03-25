Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, TWTR, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 16,338 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 112,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 16,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 37,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, TWTR options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.