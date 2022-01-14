Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, FB, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 49,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 204.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 7,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 324,601 contracts, representing approximately 32.5 million underlying shares or approximately 180.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 23,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 165,256 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 175.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 19,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, FB options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

