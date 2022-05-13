Notable Friday Option Activity: COOP, RH, KDNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 4,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 455,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 2,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 3,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) options are showing a volume of 1,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 133,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COOP options, RH options, or KDNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
