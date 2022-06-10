Notable Friday Option Activity: COF, MMM, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 12,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 11,866 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 25,876 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, MMM options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
