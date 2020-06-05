Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CNX, EHTH, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX), where a total volume of 21,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 11,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 2,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 12,032 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

