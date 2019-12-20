Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CNDT, LPX, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Conduent Inc (Symbol: CNDT), where a total volume of 6,515 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 651,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of CNDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of CNDT. Below is a chart showing CNDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) saw options trading volume of 5,394 contracts, representing approximately 539,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 10,943 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

