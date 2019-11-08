Markets
CNC

Notable Friday Option Activity: CNC, TSN, ABBV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 42,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 26,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 16,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 45,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, TSN options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC TSN ABBV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular