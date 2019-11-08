Notable Friday Option Activity: CNC, TSN, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 42,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 26,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 16,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 45,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, TSN options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

