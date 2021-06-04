Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CMRE, ZS, CRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), where a total volume of 2,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 237,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 10,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX) saw options trading volume of 701 contracts, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares or approximately 45% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

