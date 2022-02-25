Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, PXD, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 5,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 387,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 22,694 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 28,889 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
