Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, MRNA, COMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 8,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 863,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 241.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $925 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $925 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 379,880 contracts, representing approximately 38.0 million underlying shares or approximately 172.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 44,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) options are showing a volume of 75,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.5% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 56,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

