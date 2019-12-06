Notable Friday Option Activity: CME, ECOM, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 7,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 767,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

ChannelAdvisor Corp (Symbol: ECOM) saw options trading volume of 1,132 contracts, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of ECOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of ECOM. Below is a chart showing ECOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 39,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

